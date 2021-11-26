Oakwood — Janis Vanvlerah, 69, of Oakwood, died at 4:07 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on January 28, 1952, in Delphos, to the late John and Mary Imogene (Lindeman) Joseph. On July 3, 1971, she married Michael Kaiser. They spent thirty years together before they divorced. She then married Delbert Vanvlerah. Both preceded her in death.
Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Ripke and Mindy (Miguel) Hernandez, both of Oakwood; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Barbara (Larry) Shorts of Defiance, Mona Kay (Bob) Aldrich and Ron Joseph, both of Delphos.
Janis was preceded in death by four brothers, Larry, Dick, Roger and James Joseph; and two sisters, Ruth Slate and Bonnie Fockler.
Janis was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking for others and babysitting. She especially loved her grandkids, great-grandkids and her "extended" grandkids.
Funeral service will begin 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Burial will follow at Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.