Janice M. Smith, 80, Defiance, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, August 31, 2020, at SKLD Care Center in Bryan, Ohio.
She was born on November 12, 1939, to John and Ethel (Koch) Hancock in Defiance, Ohio. Janice was a graduate of Stryker High School. In 1958, she married Eugene “Jim” Smith, who resides in Defiance.
Janice was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and a life member of AMVETS Post 1991. She worked in dietary at Bryan Hospital in the 1990s until her retirement. She enjoyed casinos, reading, genealogy, and spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Janice is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Eugene “Jim” Smith of Defiance; her son, Thomas (Lee Ann) Smith of Wind Ridge, Pa.; her daughter, Julie (David) Hammons of Defiance; her nephew, Thomas (Bev) Hancock; and her granddaughters, Shawna (Brett) Heller and Jana (Daniel) Eidenier; five great-grandchildren; and her pup, Katie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Smith; brother, Leonard Hancock; sister, Donna Belle Brenner; nephew, Dean Hancock; and granddaughter, Jessica Lang.
Janice had requested there be no visitation or services. A private graveside service is planned at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.