Janice Seemann

DESHLER — Janice Ann “Jan” Seemann, 78, of Deshler, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, September 30, 2021, surrounded by her family at the CHP Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.
She was born October 17, 1942, in Deshler, the first-born child of Herbert and Geraldine (Sager) Rettig. She grew up and spent her entire life in Deshler, a community in which she devoted her life to. She graduated in 1960 from Deshler High School where she was a majorette for the band.
On October 19, 1963, she married another Deshler native, David Seemann at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church and they have been connected for over 57 years. It was never just Jan or just Dave, it was always Jan & Dave.
Jan worked briefly at Blanchard Valley Supply, Findlay. She then decided to stay home and raise a family. She was a devoted mother and cherished her days at home with her children. Once they were “big enough”, Jan went back to work in Deshler. She worked several places, including Wally’s SuperValu, Carolynn’s Restaurant and Villa Rose Restaurant. Together with Dave, they even had an entrepreneurial side; they were the owners of the former Weigh Station and helped start the former Subway in the 10K gas station. For the past 9 years, she was the caring and dependable assistant at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home. She was a lifetime and very faithful member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Jan cared about her community and was highly involved in making sure things were always better for her neighbors. She served on Deshler Village Council, was Deshler Village Zoning Inspector, Corn City Festival Committee member and helped many years in making sure the Christmas in the Park was decorated. One place she will forever be remembered is at the Memorial Field Ballpark. While Dave was tending to the fields, Jan was ever present to make sure the concession stand was stocked. She also brought many opportunities to her hometown; she helped organize a rather “uneventful” Bobby Vinton concert, a large bicycle stop and a community Thanksgiving meal.
Family and friends will remember Hawaiian Parties, wine trips, vacations at Devil’s Lake and adventures to Las Vegas. There were always campfires and BBQs in the summer, bike rides and golf cart rides, and coffee table visits. She always found time to attend weddings and graduation. She cared for her friends and neighbors and knew how to have fun doing it.
When she wasn’t taking care of her friends and neighbors, Jan was loving her family. She would attend any event, particular sporting events. Having three boys meant many ball games, trips to the state tournaments, college games in the Bahamas and many softball tournaments. These trips never seemed to end, as grandchildren came, the miles kept adding up. She never wanted to miss an opportunity to cheer on her family. She was known for being in attendance and oftentimes that didn’t end until the local bowling alley was closed. Her loved ones were important to her, so she never hesitated to go on vacations with family members; grandkid’s birthday parties, and frequent visits to her out of state loved ones.
Jan is survived by her loving husband, Dave; her three sons, Kevin (Kristine); Kirk (Carla); Kent (Jill); seven grandchildren: Samantha (Matt) Sherman, Kolby (Libby) Seemann, Kyler Seemann, Cameron Seemann, Carson Seemann, Gage Seemann and Kya Seemann; three great-grandchildren, Levi, Emmett and Beckett; sister, Joan (Mike) Meyer; in-laws, Paul (Terry) Seemann and Margaret (Steve) Snavely; nieces and nephews, Tyler (Cathy) Meyer, Trent (Courtney) Meyer, Taylor (Brian) Yarnell, Tori (Mike) Herzog, Elizabeth (Steadman) Sugg, Christian (Christen) Snavely and Sara Snavely and many great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Terry Rettig.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Deshler, with the Rev. Kurtis Freimuth officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow the service and then burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Deshler. Services will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/peacedeshler.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, and from 10-11 a.m. on Monday at the church.
The family suggests memorials to CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Messages and memories can be left at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.
