NAPOLEON — Janice J. McCague, 66, Napoleon, Ohio, died unexpectedly in Palmetto, Florida.
Janice was born April 15, 1953, in Napoleon, to Frank and Mary (Weiding) Smith. She was baptized and confirmed by the Rev. Henry Ide in Ridgeville Corners. She was married to William G. McCague, and he preceded her on July 3, 2010.
Janice was an adjunct English professor at Northwest State Community College, Archbold, Ohio, from 2005-11. She previously worked as a registered nurse. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Napoleon. She enjoyed a good card game and loved to sing karaoke.
Janice is survived by her parents; daughters, April Wadsworth of Toledo and Micheale Brown of Napoleon; grandchildren, Erik Wadsworth, Alexanderia Wadsworth, Kimberly Wadsworth and Kassie Boyer; siblings, Carolyn (Russ) Bigger of Archbold, Frank (Benilda) Smith of Archbold, John (Judy) Smith of Archbold, Marilyn (Paul) Boltz of Fremont, Fredrick Smith of Archbold, Thomas (Deb) Smith of Montpelier, Rosemary Kennedy of Kissimmee, Florida, and Julie (Tracy) Busch of Napoleon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Christ United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pauling Memorial Cemetery, Paulding, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.