Janice Johansen

Janice Roehrig Johansen passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center after a long and courageous six-year battle with cancer. Janice fought the good fight, refusing to let it limit what she wanted to do up until the very end.
She was born to Norman and Rose (Lange) Roehrig on July 27, 1960. Janice married Erik Johansen on May 11, 1996. The two met during a show with the Fort Defiance Players and remained active with the group. She was previously married to and remained friends with Tim Warncke. They shared two daughters, Lisabeth and Brynn.
Janice was a 1978 graduate from Tinora High School and attended BGSU in medical technology. She retired from Defiance Dental Group after 33 years in 2019. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church. She loved to sing. She sang in the choir, numerous Worship Teams, and for many weddings and funerals. Outside of church, she was an active member of the Fort Defiance Players, the Northtowne Singers, and the Defiance College Chorale Union. Janice could never turn down a chance to be an active member of the community.
Janice is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband, Erik; daughters, Lisabeth (Jeffrey) Wills and Brynn (Jeff) Rush; son, Jared Johansen; grandsons, Craig Warncke and Logan Rush; brothers, Gene (Sharon) Roehrig, Mark (Nancy) Roehrig and twin, Matthew Roehrig; sister, Elaine Bodi; and Erik’s siblings, Ruth Garner, Marsha Karr, and Tom (Cathy) Johansen, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Roehrig Myers; and brother-in-law, Michael Bodi.
Due to current COVID restrictions, Janice’s memorial service will be private and no visitation will be held.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fort Defiance Players, St. John Lutheran Church and School, and Defiance Relay for Life. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
