Defiance — Hagerman, Janice E., age 62, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 9, 2021.

Janice was born on January 14, 1959, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to the late Betty Lou (Lowe). On November 17, 1977, she married the love of her life, Clinton "David" Hagerman and began raising a family.

Janice worked briefly as a CNA, but most of her life was spent as a homemaker, looking after her children and grandchildren. Her world revolved around her family and her faith. Often in her down time she would make jewelry and other crafts for family and friends. Janice leaves behind her husband of 43 years, David Hagerman of Defiance, Ohio; children, Jason Scott (Heather) Hagerman, James David (Jessica) Hagerman, and Octavia Love (Scott) Zeller, all of Defiance, Ohio; sisters, Mona Mullins and Betty Jo Lowe, both of Bartow, Florida; grandchildren, Gage, Isaiah, Macey, Trinity, Emma, Karter, Maddie, and Serenity, and great grandchild, Kayslin. In addition to her mother, Janice is preceded in death by her sisters, Edna, Brenda, and Crystal Fraley. A memorial service was held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio-111, Defiance, OH 43512. Pastor Mick Sobieck officiated. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in memory of Janice. Arrangements entrusted to the Church Funerals Direct Network.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Hagerman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

