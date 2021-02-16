Janice Feeney

Defiance — Janice Colleen Feeney, 58, Defiance, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Defiance.
She was born July 12, 1962, to the late John and Vivian (Lawson) Littleton in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Janice worked for over 25 years at General Motors in Defiance. She enjoyed gardening, going to services at Family Christian Center, and spending time with her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren, Cayden, Emma, Collin, Caiton, Cassidy, Deja and Destiny.
Janice will be sadly missed by her son, Nicholas Feeney; her daughter, Ashley (Edwin) Kimmel; and special friend, Steve Keirsey, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; two brothers, Michael and Billy Ray; and three sisters, Debbie, Dorothy and Irma.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Shawn Vandemark officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.