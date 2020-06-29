Janice Doeden

Janice R. Doeden, 84, Defiance, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born February 17, 1936, to the late Rolla and Grace (Yeager) Rhamy in Defiance, Ohio. In 1984, she married Kenneth Doeden, who preceded her in death in 1998. Janice worked for over 22 years at the Social Security office until her retirement in 1995. She was a faithful, lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader, and she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially attending activities for her grandchildren. Janice dearly loved spoiling her dog, Coal.
Janice will be sadly missed by her daughters, Julia (Dennis) Steele of Defiance, and Susan (Christopher) Clark of Troy, Ohio; and her daughter-in-law, Anita Eis of Perrysburg, Ohio. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Timothy and Steven Eis; and three brothers, John, Larry and Tom Rhamy.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, with Rev. David Brobston officiating. Responsible virus protection measures are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
