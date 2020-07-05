Funeral services for Janice R. Doeden were held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery with Rev. David Brobston officiating. Pallbearers were Burnell Hammons, Ralph Rhamy, David Doeden, Chad Stambaugh, Jalen Nelson and Andrew Fisher. Schaffer Funeral Home handled arrangements.

