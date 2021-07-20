New Bavaria — Janice Cain, age 77, of New Bavaria, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical in Toledo.
Janice was born 1943 to Byron and Ruth (Steingass) Bauer in Napoleon. She graduated from Holgate High School in 1961. On September 22, 1962, she married Eugene Cain. She graduated from Holgate High School and was then an aid at Heller Hospital. After attending NW Tech, she received her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Janice was employed by Henry County Hospital for 50 years working in various positions. For the last 15 of these years she was a school nurse in the Henry County schools, most recently for Patrick Henry Schools. She was an active and faithful member of Emanuel's Christian Church, New Bavaria, where she had been in the choir most of life. Janice enjoyed singing, and recently joined a couple community choirs. Because of Gene's service, she saw the value in joining the American Legion Auxiliary. She and Gene were avid western square dancers and belonged to Country Diamond Dancers, Lima.
She is survived by her loving children: Jenee (Matt) Seibert, Defiance, Douglas (Janet) Cain, Columbia, Tennessee and Andrew Cain, Fort Hood, Texas; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and siblings: Ann Osborn and Larry Bauer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, their sons, Andrew B. Cain and David Cain and her siblings: Marge Lord, Nancy Augsburger, Jim Bauer and Dan Bauer.
Friends will be received in Emanuel's Christian Church, New Bavaria, on July 19, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. and again one hour before the service. The celebration of her life will be on July 20 at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Ed Briggeman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emanuel's Christian Church. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with her services. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
