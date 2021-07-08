Janet Rothrock

Napoleon — Janet M. Rothrock, 75, of Napoleon passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Mercy Health, Tiffin Hospital.
She was born on October 26, 1945, to Roger and Viola Tuttle in Napoleon. On August 21, 1970, she married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Rothrock. They shared a wonderful 43 years together until his passing on April 15, 2014. Janet worked as a bank teller at First Federal Bank for many years. She also worked as a deputy clerk at the Henry County Court House until retiring in 2012.
Janet was a dedicated member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She would often volunteer her time at the church office and enjoyed spending time with her friends there. She enjoyed lighthouses and doing latch hooking crafts. She was a Penn State football fan and loved watching her grandsons play baseball. She also looked forward to babysitting her beloved grand-dogs.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tammy (Tony) Powers of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Bobbie Rothrock of Canal Winchester, Ohio and Brian (Wendy) Rothrock of Tiffin, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandsons, Brandon and Nathan Powers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Viola Tuttle and husband, Robert Rothrock.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home (830 N. Scott St.) of Napoleon from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church (210 E. Clinton St.) of Napoleon, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Glenwood Cemetery of Napoleon. Memorials in Janet's memory may be considered to St. Augustine Catholic Church. Friends are invited to share a memory of Janet and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
