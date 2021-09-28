Janet Musch

DEFIANCE — Janet R. Musch, age 82, of Defiance, OH, formerly of Hebron, Indiana, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Glenn Park Senior Living Community.
Janet was born August 24, 1939 in Hammond, Indiana, to Edward and Grace (Klooster) Ooms. She graduated from Illiana Christian High School in Lansing, Illinois, the class of 1957. In Munster, Indiana, on July 29, 1960, Janet married the love of her life, Delbert R. Musch. He preceded her in death on December 7, 1998. She lived in Defiance for 35 years but also spent time in Munster, Hebron and St. Anne, Illinois.
Janet worked as a nurse’s assistant at the Laurels of Defiance nursing home and was a homemaker. She was a past member of the Munster Christian Reformed Church, First Christian Reformed Church of DeMotte, and the Faith Reformed Church of Kankakee, Illinois. Janet loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also liked planting and tending to her flowers.
Janet is survived by her children: Robert (Beth) Musch of Holland, Michigan, Laura (Paul) Hamot of Defiance, Ohio, David (Kim) Musch of Defiance, Ohio, eight grandchildren: Matthew, Kimberly, Tristan, Evan, Ryan, Tayten, Brody and Summer Grace.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers, Robert & Raymond Ooms.
Friends & family may visit at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. A funeral service will immediately follow Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rodney Tolleson officiating. Interment will be held at Holland Cemetery.
To share a memory with the Musch family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.
