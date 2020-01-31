MANSFIELD — Janet M. Burget Holtzapple, 88, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in her home.
Janet was born July 20, 1931, to Walter A. and Ilo Staver Burget in Lima, Ohio. She graduated in 1949 from Lima Shawnee High School. After high school, Janet went to nursing school and graduated in 1952 with an RN degree from Lima Memorial School of Nursing.
In 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Holtzapple, whom she was married to for 62 1/2 years until his home-going in 2014.
Janet is survived by a son, Philip (Barb) Holtzapple; daughter, Laura (Jack) Martin and daughter, Carol (Jim) Underwood; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and extended family.
A memorial service celebrating Janet’s life will be held Thursday, February 6, at noon with calling hours from 10 a.m.-noon at Berean Baptist Church, Mansfield, Ohio. Private graveside services in Mansfield Memorial Park will be held at a later date. Snyder Funeral Home is serving the family, 419-884-1711.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or Child Evangelism Fellowship. To read the full obituary or send a condolence at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
