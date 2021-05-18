Oakwood — Janet Holbrooks, 80, of Oakwood, passed away at 1:31 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 16, 1940, in Oakwood to the late Loy E. and Wilma D. (Rau) Boroff.
Survivors include two children: Brian (Marsha) Holbrooks of Oakwood and Delisa Holbrooks of Defiance; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom Boroff of Oakwood and a sister-in-law, Mary Alice Boroff of Van Wert.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dan Boroff and a sister-in-law, Ila Jean Boroff.
Janet was a former clerk in the retail industry. She was a member of the Bethel Christian Church, Arthur. She enjoyed country and bluegrass music as well as crafting and coloring.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood with Christopher Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to CHP Visiting Nurses and/or Friends of Felines' Rescue Center.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
