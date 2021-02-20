Defiance — Janet M. Hench, 82, Defiance, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.

She was born December 22, 1938, to the late Karl and Flossie (Hardy) Hench in Defiance, Ohio. Janet was a graduate of Defiance High School, and earned her bachelor's degree from Mary Mount College in Kansas. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She served in the U.S. Army Women's Corps. Janet was an art teacher with Napoleon Schools for several years until her retirement. She enjoyed crafts, animals, gardening and ceramics. Her best times were spent with her family.

Janet will be sadly missed by her two sisters, Jane Meyer of Bluffton, Ind., and Carolyn (Dennis) Scott of Defiance; her brother, Jim (DeeAnn) Hench of Tipp City, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be private at St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

