Defiance — Janet M. Hench, 82, Defiance, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born December 22, 1938, to the late Karl and Flossie (Hardy) Hench in Defiance, Ohio. Janet was a graduate of Defiance High School, and earned her bachelor's degree from Mary Mount College in Kansas. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She served in the U.S. Army Women's Corps. Janet was an art teacher with Napoleon Schools for several years until her retirement. She enjoyed crafts, animals, gardening and ceramics. Her best times were spent with her family.
Janet will be sadly missed by her two sisters, Jane Meyer of Bluffton, Ind., and Carolyn (Dennis) Scott of Defiance; her brother, Jim (DeeAnn) Hench of Tipp City, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be private at St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.