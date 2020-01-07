NAPOLEON — Janet Laura Freeman “The Golden Girl,” 87, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.
She was born July 11, 1932, to Howard and Louise (Letson) Dykstra of South Haven, Michigan. She married Donald LeRoy Freeman on December 16, 1950, in South Haven, Mich., and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2014. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Napoleon, Ohio, and in many ways helping out at the church after becoming a member in 1955. Janet was a bowler, golfer, artist, sculptor and Senior. Olympic champion for many years. She earned the nickname “The Golden Girl” for all of her accomplishments.
Janet was a mother of four children and loving wife to her late husband of 63 years.
She is survived by her children, Cheri (Juergen) Goertz of Napoleon, John (Judie) Freeman of West Liberty, Ohio, Linda (Jim) Maxcy of Napoleon and Jim (Laura) Freeman of Canton, Michigan; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her sister, Jean Ellis; and brother, James (Sandie) Dykstra.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Louise (Letson) Dykstra; husband, Donald Freeman; granddaughter, Laura Marie Maxcy; nephew, James Ellis; brother, Jackie Dykstra; and brother-in-law, Don Ellis.
Visitation for Janet will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will take place Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the mortuary, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Lee Genter will be officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens of Defiance.
Memorials in Janet’s memory may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church of Napoleon, Genacross Alpine Village-Assisted Living or a charity of the donor’s choice. Friends can sign the online guestbook and share a memory of Janet at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
