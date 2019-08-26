Janet Evritt

Janet G. Evritt, 90, Defiance, passed peacefully to her Heavenly home from the Laurels of Defiance on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Janet was born August 27, 1928, to Newton and Hazel Flint. She was a 1946 Defiance High School graduate. She married Lawrence R. Evritt on December 26, 1948, and he preceded her in death on November 5, 2011.
Janet was an avid bowler and active in Girl Scouts. She also worked at Charles Co., teaching knitting, and later sold Avon on the east side of Defiance. She was a lifelong member of Defiance Christian Church. She traveled to many parades with Larry in the Dinner Bell calliope. Janet was a member of Toledo Area Theatre Organ Society, Music Box Society and AARP.
Surviving are four daughters, Karen (James) Fry of Tipp City, Ohio, Sandra Siler of Brunersburg, Susan (Charles) Altherr of Defiance, and Michelle (Jerry) Brinkman of Holgate, Ohio. There are nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; and son-in-law, David Siler.
Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance is handling arrangements, with visitation on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Hasselbring officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Defiance Christian Church, or CHP Defiance Area Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.