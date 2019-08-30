Funeral services for Janet G. Evritt were held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Hasselbring officiating. Burial was in Riverview Memory Gardens. Pallbearers were Michael Fry, John Childress, Joshua Altherr, Jay Brinkman, Greg Bidlack and Cody Bidlack.

Load entries