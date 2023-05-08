Janet Creager

NAPOLEON — Janet Ann Creager, 91, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.
She was born in Napoleon on January 5, 1932, to Edward and Beryl (Bogart) Austermiller. On April 15, 1950, she married Jon Creager and he preceded her in death.
Janet was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir, was part of the Altar Society, Bible study and grief support. She enjoyed reading, bowling, playing cards and having coffee with her friends. Janet was active in the community and was instrumental in establishing the Veteran's Park on the south side of the river. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jon and running their restaurant, Bonaparte's Retreat. Working for Gilbert & Herr and the Village Apothecary was perfect for her social nature. Her greatest joy was having her family close for get-togethers.
Janet is survived by her sons, Steven (Mary), Timothy (Jan), Eric (Deb) and Michael (Lisa), 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and sister, Joan (Stan) King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Creager and sister, Linda Austermiller.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the St. Augustine Catholic Church Ministry Center located across from the church at 210 E. Clinton St., Napoleon. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. The Rite of Christian Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Genacross Lutheran Services, or the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
