Janet Bichan

Bellefontaine — Janet R. Bichan, age 84, of Bellefontaine, and formerly of Hamler, died Saturday evening, October 16, 2021, at Logan Acres Care Center of Bellefontaine.
Janet was born August 28, 1937, to Howard and Laura (Rettig) Armbruster in rural Napoleon. She graduated from Florida High School in 1955. On December 6, 1958, she married Robert Warner Bichan in St. John's United Church of Christ, Holgate. Janet was a homemaker having raised two girls, Lynette Bichan-Abke, West Liberty, and Pam (Mike) Austermiller, Hamler; eight grandchildren: Amanda (Ryan) McClure, Emily Nagel, Audrey Austermiller, Matthias Abke, Ariel (Judah) Chadwick, Gabriel (Shelby) Abke, Nickolai Abke and Eliana (Joseph) Marshall and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert on April 3, 2004, and her brother James Armbruster.
Janet was a faithful member of St. John's United Church of Christ. She was active in the church, serving on the board of Christian education, helped with funeral dinners and worked church bazaars. In addition to her work at home, she also was a bookkeeper at Napoleon Creamery and Bichan Chevrolet and a member of the Hamler Heritage Society, the Wide Awake Club and Hamler Fire Department Auxiliary.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, Holgate, on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the celebration of her life at 3 p.m. Interment will be private. Contributions can be made to Hamler Heritage Society, Friends of Hamler Public Library or a charity of your choice in Janet's memory. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences. The family would like to thank everyone for their care for Janet over the years, especially her caregivers Beth, Bev, Dawn and Angie of Bellefontaine.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.