Janet Bendele

Paulding — Janet M. Bendele, 82, died Monday, May 17, 2021.
She was born July 3, 1938, in Payne, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Kathryn (Preston) Cluts. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405 Auxiliary and Paulding Senior Center. She was previously employed as a caregiver and by Lowe's Garden Center, Defiance. She was an avid NASCAR fan.
Janet is survived by her children: Helen (Mark) Bidlack, Grover Hill, Frank (Jeanne) Bendele, Fort Wayne, Michael (Kellie) Bendele, Fort Wayne, Patrick (Kim) Bendele, Huntertown, Indiana, Laurie (Larry) Carter, Churubusco, and Vicki Bendele, New Haven; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by a brother, Dale Cluts, infant daughter, Lois Ann Bendele, a granddaughter, Octavia, and a great-grandson, Donovan.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Wiltsie Cemetery, Payne.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Paulding County Senior Center or a charity of the donor's choice.
Friends may share memories at www.denherderfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.