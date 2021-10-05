Janet Baker

Napoleon — Janet Ann (Yarolin) Baker, 83, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 18, 1937, to Michael and Ann (Sinder) Yarolin. Jan attended Brush High School and went on to college at Bowling Green State University. There she met Robert "Bob" Baker, who would become her cherished husband and father of four children.
While living and working near and in Napoleon, Jan held jobs as an administrative assistant for Johns-Manville, Henry County Board of Education and Ed Rohrs Realty. Her proudest accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother. She was active in the community through gardening, book and card clubs, as well as volunteering for political functions. Jan was an avid gardener and collector of art; and her home was truly her sanctuary. She spent her life devoted to friends and family. She will be remembered as vibrant and social, caring and generous. She was always looking for a way to connect with others.
Jan is survived by her husband, Bob; daughters, Linda Baker, Carol (Tim) Ryan and Jennifer (Jason) Williams; grandchildren, Erich, Elise and Eva Numrich, Molly Morrow, Jacob and Trey Ryan, Caitlyn Burton and Jazz Williams; and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Braxton Burton. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Young Cemetery, Liberty Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Senior Center or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com. The family requests that masks be worn for visitation and services.
