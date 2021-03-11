DEFIANCE — Jane Caroline Siler, 76, of Defiance passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at home with family.
She was born on July 7, 1944, to Francis Richard and Lillian Geraldine (Clifton) Shoup in Defiance, Ohio. On July 2, 1961, she married Glenn Richard Siler who passed in 2013.
Before retirement, Jane worked as a systems administrator and office manager for City Beverage Company. She had also worked and volunteered at the Defiance County Humane Society. She was an active member of the Loyal Order of Moose and Fraternal Order of Eagles as well as many other community organizations through the years.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Cheryl, of Centerville, Ohio; a son, Gregory, of Defiance; and a son, Thomas, of Columbus; as well as four grandchildren: Lauren and Ben Silcox, and Nicholas and Reagan Siler. She is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Bowling of Defiance; and two brothers, William (Velma) of Tampa, Florida, and James (Cheri) of Big Spring, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Francis and Philip, and sister Ruth Wilcox.
A private memorial service was held with immediate family. Jane will be laid to rest with Glenn at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.
