DEFIANCE — Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate the life of Jane (Wellman) Shock, who passed away November 7, 2020. We will gather together on June 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, East Second Street, Defiance. A luncheon will follow after the service in the church hall.
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Shock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
