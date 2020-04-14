Jane Ruth Reeb, 77, Defiance, passed away Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital of Defiance.
She was born May 12, 1942, the daughter of John and Rose (Janicek) Harmon. Jane was a 1960 graduate of Ayersville High School. She married Robert Reeb, and although divorced, they remained friends. She worked at Toledo Edison from 1962-93 and Defiance Metal Products from 1994-2008. Jane was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Roberta Reeb of Pittsburg, Ill.; her former husband, Robert Reeb of Fort Myers, Fla.; stepchildren, Janice Hull of Fort Myers, Fla., and Jeffery Reeb of La Canada, Calif.; and many special cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepson, James Reeb.
There will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Defiance County Furniture Bank, managed by St. Mary Catholic Community. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
