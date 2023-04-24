Jane Hoeffel

NAPOLEON — Jane A. Hoeffel, 82, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed from this life on April 22, 2023, at CHP Hospice, Defiance, Ohio.
Jane was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on August 20, 1940, to the late Albert and Rosalie (Trautmann) Durham. Jane was a 1958 graduate of Florida Local High School. On July 15, 1978, she married James Hoeffel Sr. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Flatrock Township and he suddenly preceded her in death on December 27, 1981, and Jane bravely carried on without him for the next 41 years.
Jane began her banking career at the former Community Bank in Napoleon as a teller. She ascended to the position of lending officer — a position she held for many years. After a 32-year career, she retired and began working for the former Meekison Law Office — a position she held for almost 10 years. Jane then volunteered at the Henry County Hospital, managing the gift shop. She was also very active with fund raising projects at the hospital.
Throughout her careers over the years, she became friends with many people in the Napoleon community. She touched the lives of many friends and strangers through her charitable support of many organizations, both local and distant.
Jane was a person of great faith. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon for many years. That faith sustained her throughout her entire life and especially through the difficult times she faced with her health in recent years.
Jane is survived by her sister, Susanne McColley, twin brother, James Durham, step-children, Jody (David) Ely, James (Lesley) Hoeffel Jr. and Jackie Rodriguez, step-grandchildren, Cameron (Kelsey) Ely, Justin Rodriguez, Connor Ely, Emily Hoeffel (Cody Myers) and Andrew Hoeffel, niece, Tammy Durham and great-nephews, Harley III and Ethan Dunakin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio, and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.