PAULDING — Jane M. Hill, 78, of Paulding, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice.
She was born January 17, 1944, in Paulding, Ohio, to Carl “Huck” and Monica (Morisy) Brune who preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Myron “Mickey” Hill on November 16, 1963. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2004.
Jane is survived by her children, Mark (Tanya Poteet) Hill of Columbus and Jennifer (Joe Holmes) Hill of Bainbridge Island, Washington, grandchildren, Caroline Hill, Taylor Hill and Kayden Poteet, great-grandson, Raeshawn Straughter, all of Columbus, and sister, Judy Lang of Phoenix, Arizona.
Jane was preceded in death by her brother, John “Jack” Brune and sister, Ann C. Brune-Wittig.
Early in life, Jane worked for Brune Printing Company and then went on to become secretary of Paulding High School for almost 30 years. She was a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Paulding, Post 587. She loved to read, spend time with family and friends, and her cats and dogs.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022, at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Paulding, Ohio.
Memorial donations can be made to Friends of Felines Rescue Center, 14597 Power Dam Road, Defiance, OH 43512 or Paulding County Dog Kennel, c/o Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, 500 E. Perry St., Paulding, OH 45879.
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.