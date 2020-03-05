PAULDING — Jane L. Sullivan Caserta, 81, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Paulding County Hospital.
She was born November 13, 1938, in Elkins, West Virginia, daughter of the late Regis Joseph and Kathryn Virginia (Nye) Rounds. On July 10, 1976, she married James Caserta, who preceded her in death on July 9, 1997. She was an active member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding, and volunteer for the Bargain Bin of Paulding.
She is survived by her sons, Timothy (Betsy) Sullivan, John (Lisa) Sullivan and James (Deb) Caserta; daughters, Tammy (Dennis) Clark, Jean Schooley, Janet (Rosie) Kunkle, Judy (Randy) Steckel and Toni Caserta; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Stephen Rounds; and brother-in-law, Donald Diebel.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Coles, Barbara Ott and Carol Diebel.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Masses or Paulding County Carnegie Library. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
