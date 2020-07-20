MALINTA — Jan B. Fackler, 78, Malinta, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.
He was born July 15, 1942, in Hamler, Ohio, the son of the late Boyd C. and Evelyn (Zook) Fackler. He married Marjorie I. (Vance) on November 10, 1962, and she preceded him in death on June 10, 1993. Jan retired from Campbell Soup after 44 years. He was a member of Harvest Fellowship Church in Hamler and the AMVETS in Napoleon. He was a soft spoken, quiet man with a dry sense of humor. He enjoyed hunting, cooking, gardening, watching Westerns, and doing puzzles. When he was able, Jan attended his son’s, and then his grandchildren’s activities. He loved fireworks and started the “Fackler fireworks” tradition.
Above all, Jan loved God. He read and studied the Bible daily and made numerous notes, always praying for his family and loved ones. It was Jan’s passion and desire that his children, grandchildren and their spouses know the Lord, and are accepted into His kingdom upon passing from this earth.
He is survived by two sons, Bruce (Lisa) Fackler of Ayersville, Ohio, and Rodney (Dee) Fackler of Grand Rapids, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kayla (Tyler) Burg, Ryan, Dayna (fiance’ Cam Carsey), Zachary, Elijah (Aerica), Emily, Luke and Gideon; one soon-to-be great-granddaughter, Genesis; and a sister, Tracy Pfund of Pioneer, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Evelyn; his wife, Marjorie; a brother, Robert Fackler; and a sister, Carol Hittle.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home, 830 Scott Street, Napoleon, Ohio 43545. On Thursday, July 23, funeral services will begin 11 a.m. at Harvest Fellowship Church, F-288 Ohio 109, Hamler, Ohio 43524. There will be an hour of visitation at church prior to services. Following services, Jan will be laid to rest at Hoy Cemetery, Harrison Township.
Memorial contribution may be considered to Harvest Fellowship Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe.
Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current social distancing and attendance guidelines, and request that masks be worn.
