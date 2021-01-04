James J. Wilson, 40, Defiance, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, unexpectedly at his home in Defiance.
He was born June 18, 1980, to Marvin and Robin (Wilmoth) Wilson in Toledo, Ohio. James was a 1998 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, and a 2007 graduate of Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. On June 10, 2006, he married Megan (Crawford) Wilson, who survives.
James was a member of the National Funeral Directors Association, Ohio Funeral Directors Association and Ohio Embalmers Association. He worked as a funeral director/embalmer for Schaffer Funeral Home since August 2016. James had a heart of gold, and sincerely cared about every family that he worked with. He loved baking with his daughter, playing Fortnite with his son, riding his Harley motorcycle, trips with his buddy to Cement City and Cabela’s, and all things Wizard of Oz and Willy Wonka. He was a huge fan of the North Carolina Tarheels. James loved his family above all things. He will be sadly missed by his family, his colleagues and many good friends.
James is survived by his loving wife, Megan Wilson of Defiance; his daughter, Emma “Memma” Wilson; his son, James “James-James” Wilson; his parents, Robin and Marvin Wilson of Whitehouse, Ohio; his sister, Rebecca; and his grandmothers, Helen Conaway of North Carolina, and Mary Jane Wilmoth of Toledo, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Wilmoth and Joseph Wilson.
Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Funeral services for James will be private, with Pastor Sam Wilson officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a trust fund for the children. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
