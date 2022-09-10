HICKSVILLE — James (Jim) Allen Turnbull, 70, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville after a many year battle with Dementia.
Jim was born January 15, 1952, in South Bend, Indiana, to Lloyd and Patricia (VanLear) Turnbull. In school, he was active in football, baseball and basketball where he received 12 letters. He was a graduate of Hicksville High School, 1970. He met his wife, Brenda Rohrs while in grade school and they got married on June 5, 1970.
Their marriage lasted 52 years and was blessed with two wonderful sons, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jim lived vicariously through his grandchildren by watching them play sports. They brought him so much joy and happiness.
Jim is survived by his children, Jimmy (Tammy) Turnbull, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Jay (Heidi) Turnbull, Hicksville, Ohio; nine grandchildren, MiChaela (Nathan) David, Jillian Summey, Nathan Turnbull, Rainee Summey, Austin Briskey, Natalie (Josh) Kaluza, Kaiti (Josh) Briskey, Landon and Garrett Turnbull and one great-grandchild, Brooklynn David. Also surviving Jim are siblings, Roxanne (Michael) Headley and Daniel Turnbull both of Hicksville, Ohio, Thomas (Lisa) Turnbull of Bryan, Ohio, and Timothy (Lauri) Turnbull of Indian Land, South Carolina, along with many nieces and nephews. Jim also had a special sister-in-law, Lora Edwards.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Wilmer and Barbara Rohrs, two brothers-in-law, Randy Edwards and William (Bill) Rohrs and a nephew, Alan Edwards.
Jim was a man with a life-long interest in learning and earned multiple degrees associated with business. Community service was very important to Jim as he served on the fire department, sheriff’s department and was also a proud member of the Rotary, with his father, where he held the position of treasurer for many years. One of his last jobs was as a collections manager at The Hicksville Bank. He coached football at Hicksville High School for eight years and coached Pony League baseball for 15 years for Hicksville Bank Building and Loan and also helped coach Crook Miller. Jim enjoyed The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Hicksville Aces. He had an extensive collection of pens and pencils, loved going to casinos and could be seen driving his golf cart around town. Jim could always be seen with a smile on his face and will be remembered for all the care he showed towards people.
Viewing is Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, OH 43526.
Service is Monday, September 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with viewing one hour prior at the church. He will be laid to rest at Forest Home Cemetery.
Memorials are to Community Health Professionals, 250 Dooley Drive, Paulding, OH 45879, or the Hicksville Athletic Boosters, 958 E. High St., Hicksville, OH 43526
