James Thomas

NEW BAVARIA — James C. Thomas, 87, New Bavaria, died Thursday evening, June 11, 2020, at Vancrest of Holgate.
His Legacy… Jim was born August 3, 1932, to Leroy and Pauline (Gustwiller) Thomas in New Bavaria. He graduated from Holgate High School. Jim enlisted with the United State Army in 1952. On January 21, 1956, he married Lois A. Franz. Jim was a farmer, member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, life member of the VFW Post 8847, life member of PH Athletic Boosters and a past board member of the Farmers Elevator.
His Family… He is survived by three children, James C. (Marilyn) Thomas of New Bavaria, Sandra S. (Daniel) Keeterle of New Bavaria and Mark A. (Lisa) Thomas, Holgate; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Marilyn Stouffer and Thomas Thomas.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, in 2007; a grandson, Matthew Keeterle; a brother, John Thomas; and an infant brother, Leroy Thomas Jr.
His Farewell Services… Friends will be received in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, on Monday from 3-7 p.m. Due to health concerns; a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the church. Everyone is welcome at 9:30 a.m. into the church with Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.
Contributions in Jim’s memory can be made to Vancrest of Holgate or a charity of your choice. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with Jim’s services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.