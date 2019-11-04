James Grant Snyder, 82, Defiance, Ohio, passed away November 3, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Holland, Ohio, to David and Helen (Smitley) Snyder. Jim married Patricia Laws on April 18, 1988. Jim was a member of the Defiance Moose Lodge. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Julie Snyder, Vicky (Karl) Manley and Dawn (Ed) Spillis; sons, Danny (Ronda) Snyder and Jimmy (Kelley) Snyder; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five stepchildren; and sister, Carol Ann Patterson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Karl Rasmussen Jr. and Donnie Rasmussen; and sister, Velma Miller.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Springfield Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.