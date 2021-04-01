Napoleon — James Dale Snider, 79, of Napoleon, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 28th, 2021, at his residence.
Jim was born January 6, 1942, in Wilmington, Ohio, and was the son of the late Jesse and Ruth Snider. On August 9, 1975, he married Pamela Hedrick in Napoleon, Ohio, and she survives.
Jim worked as a skilled trades instructor at Owens Community College for the past 40 years. He formerly worked as the maintenance manager at LaChoy, Archbold, and director of maintenance at the Catholic Club, Toledo.
He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Napoleon.
He was an avid model train collector and loved anything to do steam engineering. He was a member and vice president of the National Institute for Uniform Licensing of Power Engineers and member and secretary of the North American Model Engineering Society.
He is survived by sons, Michael Snider, Timothy Travis, and Shawn Travis. He was preceded in death by sons, Randy, David, Robin, and Matthew; and a sister, Sharon Phillips.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio, where visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A private entombment will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huntington Disease Society of America or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.