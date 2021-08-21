Paulding — James A. "Jim" Smith Sr., age 86, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jim was born February 15, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Herbert and Viola (Schupp) Smith. On December 17, 1966, he married Doris Bennett, who survives. Jim worked for GM Powertrain Defiance in the flask repair department, where he retired in 1993 after 30 years. Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Third Infantry Division. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Paulding, the U.A.W. Local 211, Amvets Post 1991 and Defiance Moose Lodge 2094.
Jim is also survived by his children: Sue Ann (Donald) Dotterer, Payne, Ohio and James "Jamie" (Shawna) Smith Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio; brother, Dr. John H. Smith, Houston, Texas; in-laws: Glenna (Gale) Doster, Scott, Ohio, Loretta (Don) Heingartner, Albion, Indiana, Lewis Weaver Sr., Paulding, Ohio, and Harold (Deb) Weaver, Payne, Ohio.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sharon (Smith) Lohman and brother-in-law, Frank W. Weaver.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church of Paulding with Pastor Ian Ferguson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio, with military rites.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will also be visitation on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church of Paulding, 114 W Caroline St., Paulding, OH 45879.
Friends may share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
