NEW BAVARIA — James Edward Shiarla, 86, New Bavaria, died late Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020, at Vancrest of Holgate.
His Legacy… Jim was born September 26, 1933, to Allen and Alma (Haase) Shiarla in Okolona. He graduated from Florida High School in 1952. In 1952, Jim enlisted with the United States Army. On May 18, 1957, he married Rita Seifert. He worked for General Motors as a millwright and retired in 1990. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Holgate American Legion, New Bavaria VFW and AMVETS and the NRA. Jim enjoyed watching the Holgate Tigers, hunting and fishing.
His Family… Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years; children, Daniel (Deb Hiegel) Shiarla of Holgate, Debra (Ron) Kempf of Swanton and Denise (Jack) Abel, Napoleon; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
His Farewell Services… Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial is Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Contributions in Jim’s memory can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Henry County Right to Life or a charity of your choice. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
