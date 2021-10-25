Napoleon — James Schwab, 89, of Napoleon, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 19 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.
He was born May 7, 1932, in Hamler, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Yvonne (Newton) Schwab. James was a 1951 graduate of Napoleon High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1953.
On May 5, 1956, he married Marilean Wellman who preceded him in death on May 7, 1997. James was born and raised on the farm, which was a very important part of his life. James also worked off the farm at Dicks Pastries and later at Campbell's Soup Company as a guard, clerk and supervisor of spray irrigation during season. James enjoyed restoring antique tractors and attending antique tractor shows.
James is survived by his four children, Michael (Tina) Schwab, Beverly Schwab, Cheryl (Gregory) Westrick and Susan (Douglas) Castillo; grandchildren, Jenna "Toots" Castillo, Jessica "Squirt" Westrick, Chelsea "Little M" Westrick; step-grandchildren, Ariel (Ryan) Gibson, Jeremy (Amber) Kinder, Cody (Jessica) Kinder, Dennis (Misty) Irvin, Douglas (LeeAnn) Irvin, Chris Hoeffel; and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Marilyn (Jack) Krueger and Donna Munson and a brother, Clarence (Carolyn) Schwab. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Margaret Allen and a brother, Robert Schwab.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 28 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Chapel, Hamler, Ohio. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery, Napoleon, Ohio.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Catholic Chapel, Hamler, St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.