James Schmunk
ANTWERP — James C. Schmunk, 87, Antwerp, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home, Hicksville.
Jim was born in Antwerp on August 9, 1933, a son of the late Lillie L. (Foster) and Peter E. Schmunk. He graduated from Antwerp High School and attended Bowling Green State University. Jim worked at the Antwerp Equity Exchange and then moved to the Antwerp Exchange Bank where he retired after 34 years of service. Jim was dedicated to his work, but he will always be remembered for the love of his family, nature, hunting, flea markets, and beagle dogs.
Jim will be sadly missed by his wife, Jacquelyn (Weible), whom he married June 29, 1952; children, James (Tonda) Schmunk, Gary Schmunk, Kathleen (John) Smith and Christine (John) Draggoo; grandchildren, Gayle Vranic, Wendy McCoy, Matthew Schmunk, Megan Klever, Michael Smith, Nathan, Bryant and Joel Draggoo; eight great-grandchildren; and his beagle, Heidi.
He also was preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Cromley, Richard Schmunk, Dorothy Karageorge and Thomas Schmunk.
Jim will be laid to rest privately in Maumee Cemetery.
Memorials may be mailed directly to Antwerp EMS, P.O. Box 1046, Antwerp, Ohio 45813. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
