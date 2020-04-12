ARCHBOLD — James E. Rupp, 85, Archbold, passed away April 11, 2020, in his home at Fairlawn Haven Retirement Center.
He was born September 9, 1934, to the late John H. and Virgie (Graf) Rupp and was a lifelong resident of Fulton County and a retired farmer. James was a 1952 graduate of Archbold High School and served his country in the Army from 1956-58.
In August 1958, he married Mary Jane (Rickly) Rupp of Liberty Center. To them were born four children, Jonathan (Debra) of Fayette, Mary Beth (Bruce) Reid of Hillsdale, New Jersey, Marsha (Craig) Salisbury of Cedarville, Ohio, and Jack (Angel) of Archbold. He enjoyed 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
James was a farmer many years, specializing in hogs and crop farming. He liked the outdoors, fishing and did much traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; four children; sisters, Carol (Bob) Smith of Cincinnati, Margaret of Napoleon, and Pat (Ken) Frey of Pettisville; one brother, Roger (Ruthann) of Archbold.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard Rupp.
Burial will be at Lauber Hill Cemetery near Archbold.
The family requests memorials be given to Fairlawn or Hospice Care. Online condolences can be sent to ShortFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.