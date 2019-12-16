PIONEER — James “Jim” A. Roth, 50, Pioneer, died Dec. 15, 2019, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. Pending funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer.

Service information

Dec 20
Visitation
Friday, December 20, 2019
3:00PM-9:00PM
Lake View U. B. Church
4616 East Territorial Road
Camden, MI 49232
Dec 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
12:00PM
Lake View U. B. Church
4616 East Territorial Road
Camden, MI 49232
