James Rinkel

BRYAN — James P. Rinkel Jr., 82, of rural Bryan, Ohio, died at 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan.
Mr. Rinkel was a 1958 graduate of Edgerton High School and was a lifelong farmer working on the family farm near Bryan. He was also employed with Challenge-Cook Bros. which became Challenge Industries for nearly thirty years until the plant closed and then worked for TruFast near Bryan until retirement. He enjoyed following and rarely missed his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, especially basketball. He also enjoyed collecting antiques and was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and was a diehard Edgerton Bulldog fan. Jim was also the proud owner of a 1957 Chevy.
James P. Rinkel Jr. was born on July 19, 1940, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of James P. and Dortha G. (Crites) Rinkel Sr. He married Margie E. Wonderly on August 7, 1960, in Farmer, Ohio, and she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are two sons, Tony J. Rinkel, of St. Mary's, Ohio, and Scott A. (Tricia) Rinkel, of Defiance, Ohio, one daughter, Melissa (Scott) Maneval, of West Unity, Ohio, five grandchildren, Alexandra (Cody) Lucas, Emily and Timothy Maneval, and Landon and Lance Rinkel, and two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Mason Lucas. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Duane D. Rinkel.
Private services will be held followed by interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Williams County Humane Society or Edgerton Athletic Boosters.
