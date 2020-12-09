PAYNE — James “Red” Allen, 77, Payne, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Red was born in Jackson, Michigan, on December 13, 1942, a son of the late Ernestine Amelia (Robinson) and Luther Joy Allen. He liked to hunt and race motorcycles and cars. He was also an avid hockey player and target shooter.
He founded the well-known Red Angel Pizza on July 3, 1974, and had many shops over the years. His most successful shop still exists in Paulding and will be carried on by his “other family,” the Clark girls. They will miss him dearly, along with his twin brother, John (Mary) Allen; and sisters, Sandra Cessna and Linda Wilkinson.
He will be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery, Jackson, Michigan. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
