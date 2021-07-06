James Quaintance

Hicksville — James R. Quaintance, 88, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Franciscan Care Center, Toledo.
Jim was born August 29, 1932, in Antwerp, Ohio, to Robert and Margaret (Dorsey) Quaintance. He graduated from Antwerp High School in 1950. James proudly served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves. James married Elizabeth "Liz" Wroblewski on May 12, 1956, in Antwerp, Ohio, and she recently preceded him in death on June 20, 2021, after 65 years of marriage. Jim worked as a Union Carpenter for Local 232, retiring in 1996 with over 46 years of service. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville, Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556, and the former Hickory Hills Course, where he played in gold leagues for over 40 years. In his free time, James enjoyed golfing, helping his kids build their homes, rooting on the Ohio State Buckeyes and traveling to beach vacations.
Jim is survived by his four children, Jamie (Patricia) Quaintance of Maumee, Ohio, Michael (Heather) Quaintance of Westminster, Colorado, Lisa (Todd) Slocum of Union, Kentucky, and Robert Quaintance of Hicksville, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Patrick Quaintance, Michael (Stefanie) Quaintance, Jacob (Kenia) Quaintance, Paul (Lily) Quaintance, Bradley (Aleks) Slocum, Elizabeth (Billy) Donovan, Daniel Slocum, Margaret Slocum, Kyle Quaintance, Tyler Quaintance, Adam Quaintance, Caleb Quaintance, and Collin Quaintance; and one great-grandson, Henry Slocum. James was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 65 years, Liz; daughter, Beth Laura Quaintance; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Bill (Peggy) Quaintance and Jack (Donna) Quaintance.
Visitation for James R. Quaintance will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for James will follow at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. with Minister Alex Heffelfinger officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.
Those that would like to remember James should make memorial contributions to the Fort Defiance Humane Society, 7169 Ohio 15, Defiance, OH 43512.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.