Defiance — James Allen Potter age 61 died Friday, June 25, 2021.
He was born February 26, 1960, in Paulding, son of the late John and Freda (Hillman) Potter. On December 8, 2004, he married Mary Hageman who survives. He was employed as mix operator by GM Powertrain, Defiance, for 33 years retiring January 1, 2018. He was a partner in Potter Brothers LLC and Potter Land Co. LLC and owner/operator of Camp Buckeye in Coldwater, Michigan since 2014.
He is also survived by a daughter, Jessica (Eric) Demaline, Wauseon, Ohio; a grandson, Parker Joseph Demaline; and a brother, Curt (Kaylie Loveless) Potter, Sherwood.
Al is also preceded in death by a son, Joseph Potter and brother, John L. Potter Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Rochester Cemetery, Cecil. The family requests friends dress casually.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Monday, July 5, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Heart Foundation, Diabetes Foundation or the Dog Shelter of Paulding.
