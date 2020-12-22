James Panning

NAPOLEON — James R. Panning, 72, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on March 25, 1948, to Rudolph and Almeda (Bahler) Panning. Jim was baptized and confirmed by Pastor Heuter at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township. Jim was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and worked as a tool and die maker. He was a competent mechanic and thoroughly enjoyed farming the family farm. Jim was always concerned with his friend’s and family’s welfare and spent time taking care of his family.
Jim is survived by his sisters, Carol (Gary) Bernath and Pat (Andy) McMahon; nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Paul) Eggebrecht, Michelle Brown, Jonathan (Desa) Bernath and Rachel (Bill) Bailey; and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Panning.
Visitation will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Saturday, December 26, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Napoleon Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran School, Worship Anew, Henry County Humane Society, Defiance County Humane Society or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
