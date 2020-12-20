WAUSEON — James E. Onweller, 91, Wauseon, passed away peacefully Friday evening, December 18, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Defiance.
He was born on May 28, 1929, in Wauseon, to the late Henry and Myrtle (Falor) Onweller. On October 4, 1953, he married the girl next door, Phyllis Olmstead, and together built their family home between the two homesteads. Phyllis preceded him in death on May 28, 2018. James worked many years as a carpenter for Local 248. Following his retirement from Local 248, he went back working for Rupp’s. In his spare time he enjoyed horses, traveling, not only in the United States and Canada, but also abroad. James was a family man devoting much of his time to watching his grandchildren play ball. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
James is survived by children, Connie (James) Stewart of Wauseon, Lawrence (Leisa) Onweller of Delta and Carol (Jerry) Moser of Defiance; grandchildren, Brandon (Colleen) Stewart, Kyle (Angela) Stewart, Troy (Cassie) Stewart, Aaron (Brittany) Stewart, Jolie Opdahl, Scott (Amy) Onweller, Shannon (Justin) Leu, Jonathon (Whitney) Moser, Adam Moser and Jacob Moser; great-grandchildren, Maggie (Ryan) Leu, Zac Stewart, Emalee (TJ) LeJune, Krew, Hailey, Hayden, Hunter, Aubree, A.J. and Ava Stewart, Alexis Opdahl, Isla, Everly, Lewis and Rosie Onweller, Jackson, Greyson and Lawson Leu, Levi, Everett, Sullivan and Carver Moser.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Corwin, Ivan and Loren Onweller; sister, Mary Belle Whitcomb; grandson-in-law, Mark Opdahl; and great-grandson, Isiah James Onweller.
In honoring the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. A private graveside service will be held at Winameg Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 05825 Ohio 109, Delta.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Beulah United Methodist Church, 11637 County Road 10-2, Delta, Ohio 43515; The Gideons International, P.O. Box 252, Napoleon, Ohio 43545; or Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, 24 E. Woodruff Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43604 in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through the website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.