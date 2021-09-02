Defiance — James P. Nusbaum Jr., age 56, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Aug 31, 2021, at 11:39 a.m. at his home, from his one-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer.
He was born on June 8, 1965, to Roseann (Westrick) Nusbaum and James Nusbaum Sr., of Sherwood, Ohio. On February 12, 2006, he married Kristen (Andrews) Nusbaum, who survives. He graduated from Fairview High School in Sherwood, Ohio in 1983. He went on to graduate from Defiance College in 1994 with a bachelor of science degree and a K-8 teaching certificate, after attending part-time and working part-time to pay for college as he went.
Jim was a proud and kind father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kristen, his daughter Isabella Nusbaum, age 21, his son Andrew Nusbaum, age 13, his step-daughters Mallory (Nathan) Atkins and Sadie (Aaron) Patterson, and his grandchildren Weston Atkins, Brynn Atkins, Quinn Patterson, and Reid Patterson. He will also be missed by his parents, Jim Sr. and Roseann Nusbaum, sister, Becky Rhodes, brother, John (Anna) Nusbaum, brother, Mike Nusbaum, all of Sherwood, sister, Maryann (Bob) Holderman, of Carey, sister, Helen (Mike) Bowden, of Defiance, and brother, Bernie (Amanda) Nusbaum, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and 19 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Anna Marie Nusbaum in 1967. His family will forever be grateful for his immeasurable love and kindness. He was such a wonderful example of what a husband, father, grandfather, son and brother should be.
Jim was a fourth-grade teacher at Defiance Elementary School, as well as a realtor with Key Realty. He volunteered for many years in the youth program at the First Church of God, and later attended Xperience Church, both in Defiance. He was a coach for Defiance youth baseball and Upwards basketball.
Jim enjoyed living on the Auglaize River, and the many pontoon rides to the sandbar. He was the best 'captain', always welcoming as many friends and family as possible on the boat. He did his best to throw tubers, wake boarders, and knee boarders off while grinning from ear to ear. Jim also enjoyed the many trips and events with the amazing Nusbaum family, which consisted of an annual Nusbaum campout at Manapogo Park with more than 100 Nusbaums, an annual snowmobile trip to upper Michigan, and an annual 4-wheeler trip with brothers, uncles and cousins. There was also the yearly Father's Day canoe trip with his family. Jim enjoyed the countless parties and holiday get-togethers, and an unforgettable family vacation in Tennessee in 2019 with 50+ Nusbaums in attendance.
Jim will be missed beyond measure by his family, co-workers, students, and many friends.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton Street, Defiance. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Defiance Elementary School gymnasium, 400 Carter Road, Defiance, with additional visitation from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Kyle Brownlee will officiate. Masks are required at all times for all visitation and the services at the elementary school.
Memorials are suggested to the Defiance Area Foundation Hope Tree Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
