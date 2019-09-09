MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — James (Jim) Lowell Nance, 78, of Martin County, Florida, died Thursday, July 25, 2019.
He was born in Lima, Ohio, the third son of Christopher and Ruth (Gettman) Nance. He was educated in the Columbus Grove public schools and later attended the General Motors Institute of Technology in Flint, Mich.
In 1960, he was married to the former Suzann M. Beck at the Missionary Church of Pettisville, Ohio. They have two children.
Jim lived a full and engaging life. He was an All-Ohio high school athlete and excelled as an engineer, metallurgist, manager and supervisor at General Motors Foundry in Defiance, Ohio. Jim was a faithful member of the Ayersville United Methodist Church and served in many capacities. One standout strength was his ability to process difficult situations in groups, as well as chaperone large groups of adolescents effectively. He was a friend to pastors and eventually, after early retirement from GM, migrated to Florida and entered his own field of ministry. On behalf of the United Methodist Church, Jim and wife, Suzann, established the McDowell Mission Project, serving seven counties in the southwest West Virginia region. In 2000, Jim and Suzann retired once again to Florida and reestablished their close connection to the Jensen Beach UMC.
He leaves his beloved wife, Suzann; his son, Lowell (Bo) and his wife, Debbie of Okeechobee; and son, John and his partner, Terry Childers of Charlotte, N.C. He also leaves brothers, Douglas and his wife, Helen of Tennessee, Eugene of Arizona; sisters, Natalie and Tina; and brothers Donnie, Larry and David. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Matthew, and his wife, Sara, Julie and her daughter, Emory Sue, and Joey Raffle. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Ruth Gettman; father, Chris Nance; stepfather, Kenny Eastman; and stepmother, Mary Nance.
Knowing his profound impact on this world is comforting. However, Jim’s determination, love and genuine concern for others will be deeply missed. His ashes will be interred at the Pettisville Cemetery, Pettisville, Ohio. A private graveside service will be held at the Pettisville Cemetery for family and close friends on Saturday, September 14, at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to come beginning at 11:30 a.m. to a celebration of life fellowship and sharing time with Jim’s family at the Pettisville Missionary Church, Pettisville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, we would like you to consider the following: An endowed scholarship is being set up at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Counseling Department for helping professions focused on first responders, counseling, traumatic incidents, trauma informed care, veteran concerns, individuals with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and others suffering from mental health concerns.
Jim is remembered by his family, friends and colleagues as possessing the kind of character, compassion, and strength necessary for assisting others in their times of need. It is only fitting that his family, friends, and colleagues set up a scholarship in the Nance name, with the hope of endowing it into perpetuity. Our goal is to raise $25,000 to endow a scholarship in order that Jim’s legacy will live on in the lives of helping professionals.
