James Morman

COLUMBUS GROVE — James V. Morman, 82, died at 10:32 a.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
He was born April 24, 1928, in Columbus Grove, to Clarence J. and Louise (Meyer) Morman. On October 10, 1959, he married Mary Jane Wolke. She preceded him in death May 4, 2013.
Jim is survived by one son, Thomas (Amy) Morman of Columbus Grove; five daughters, Marilyn (Robert) Schmitz of Kalida, Shirley (Ken) Kleman of Miller City, Teresa (Stephen) Diller of Vaughnsville, Betty (Jerry) Hoffman and Rosemary (Ronald) Drummelsmith, both of Miller City; 14 grandchildren, Mark Schmitz, Katie (Matt) Gerding, Brian (Diane) Kleman, Amanda (Chris) Slick, Andrew (Erica) Birchmeier, Ashley Birchmeier, Darcie Hoffman, Chelsea Hoffman, Alisha Hoffman, Bryce Hoffman, Brittany Drummelsmith, Jordan Drummelsmith, Caleb Morman and Grace Morman; four great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Savannah Slick, Molly and Landon Kleman; three brothers, Paul Morman of Dayton, Virgil (Marilyn) Morman of Ottawa and Dave (Sue) Morman of Troy; three sisters, Martha Ellerbrock of Columbus Grove, Joan (Paul) Ruen of Ottoville and Angela (Norm) Meyer of Payne; and his special friend, Roxie Emahiser.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Linus Morman; two sisters, infant Theresa Morman and Jane Morman; sister-in-law, Pat Morman; and brother-in-law, Elmer Ellerbrock.
Jim was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1956. He had worked 35 years for the Sylvania GTE/Phillips Corporation, formerly in Ottawa, and 10 years with the Ottawa Feed and Grain Company. He was life-long farmer. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church of Columbus Grove and the K of C of Ottawa and a life member of the Ottawa Eagles Aerie 2234. Jim and his wife, Mary Jane, enjoyed polka dancing and were members of the Ohio Polka Boosters. He enjoyed putting together puzzles, family gatherings and spoiling his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father David Ritchie will officiate, with burial to follow in St. Anthony’s Church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, where a scripture service will begin at 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Anthony School endowment fund.
With respect to social distancing due to the COVID-19 virus, the family understands that if you choose to stay home at this time, please take a moment and remember Jim, go online to hartmansonsfuneralhome.com, share a memory and/or your condolences.
