James Mengerink Jr.

Napoleon — James A. Mengerink Jr, 90, of Napoleon, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven, in Archbold.
He was born December 31, 1930, in Napoleon, to the late James and Denilda (Wagner) Mengerink. He married Marie Harms on November 19, 1954, and she preceded him in death November 13, 2007.
James retired as a crane operator for Reese Equipment Co. of Napoleon after 35 years and then was employed with the Gerken Materials for 18 years before retirement.
He was a Korean War Marine veteran, for which we are a grateful nation. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 300, the VFW Post 8218, and the Amvets Post 1313. James was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon.
Jim loved and was devoted to his family. In the early days you could find him attending his son, John's and son-in-law, Dean's go-kart races. Later his grandson, Kyle would join them and he moved on to sprint cars; which Jim thoroughly enjoyed watching. You could always find him attending his grandchildrens' sporting events. Softball, football, basketball, track; he would be there with his bag of popcorn he brought from home.
Surviving is one son, John (Alicia) Mengerink, of Ayersville; two daughters, Diane (Gary) Gustwiller, of Ayersville, and Darlene (Dean) Sauder, of Archbold; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Mengerink, of Napoleon and special friend, Sally Greenham.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, (333 W. Main St.) Napoleon. Funeral services will be on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the services. Pastor Logan Scheiwe will be officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Napoleon, with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 300.
Memorial contributions may be considered to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Elara Caring Hospice or the charity of the donor's choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.